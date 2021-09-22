Milton, Pa. -- Martin Esperanza, 27, of Milton, now faces a third-degree felony charge of robbery for an incident that occurred at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 on Eschbach Road, Turbot Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, a woman was in a 2007 Mercury vehicle with Esperanza when he allegedly assaulted her. Esperanza then took the woman’s cell phone and left her along the roadway on Eschbach Road.

Police located Esperanza the next day and took him into custody. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton. Other charges filed against Esperanza include misdemeanors of indecent assault, indecent exposure, and theft.

Esperanza was committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 at Diehl’s office.

Docket Sheet