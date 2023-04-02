New Columbia, Pa. — Police say a 42-year-old New Columbia man pushed a woman to the floor and broke her glasses in the process.

Christopher Smeal was arraigned on charges of simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief after state police at Milton found him shortly after 4:30 p.m. March 29 at a home in White Deer Township.

The accuser had fled to a nearby gas station and contacted police for help. Smeal allegedly had pushed the woman to the floor, put her in a rear chokehold, and scratched her, according to Trooper Jennifer Bowers.

Smeal was arraigned and committed to Union County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.