Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A North Carolina man was charged for allegedly assaulting his fiancée and pointing a gun at her at a hotel in Loyalsock Township.

Wesley Robertson, 38, of Greensboro, N.C., struck the woman in the face several times during an argument the evening of September 15 at the Best Western Inn at 1840 E. Third Street, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Robertson then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman. The woman ran out of the hotel room topless in an attempt to get away from Robertson, according to state police.

Police were called and Robertson was taken into custody outside of the hotel room. The gun was recovered, according to state police.

Robertson was charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a summary of harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Aaron Biichle. Bail was set at $15,000 monetary.

A preliminary hearing was held on September 28 at District Judge Gary A. Whiteman’s office. Robertson’s case was waived for court.

