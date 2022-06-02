Charged_generic_NCPA_2021
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — The Memorial Day holiday got heated Monday at a residence in Shamokin Dam when a man allegedly used racial slurs against a victim and threatened him.

State police at Selinsgrove say on May 30 Michael Quinn, 31, was at a residence on N. Old Trail when he started using racial slurs against George Sims, 59, of Shamokin Dam.

Police say Quinn also used profane language and threatened to physically harm Sims.

Disorderly conduct charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed in Selinsgrove.

