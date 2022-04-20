Unityville, Pa. – A Unityville man was charged after police received a report that he allegedly massaged and inappropriately touched a 15-year-old child at a Franklin Township residence.

Police received a ChildLine report in March regarding Ronald P. Wert, 42, allegedly touching a child in a sexual manner. The accuser told investigators during an interview that Wert had come into their bedroom and asked them to walk on his back. The accuser did so, and the situation quickly escalated to Wert rubbing the accuser’s shoulders, massaging their buttocks, and rubbing their legs, according to the arrest affidavit.

The accuser pretended to fall asleep, but Wert allegedly continued touching them and said, “it would feel better naked,” according to the affidavit written by Trooper Brian Siebert of PSP Montoursville. Wert also allegedly placed his hand near their genitals and offered to “tickle” the area before leaving the room.

The accuser then heard Wert go downstairs, come back up to his bedroom, unzip his pants and then enter their bedroom again. The accuser pretended to be asleep. Wert allegedly rubbed their buttocks again before saying goodnight and leaving the room, Siebert wrote.

This incident was not the first time Wert had allegedly acted inappropriate toward them, the accuser told a forensic interviewer. Wert allegedly had touched the accuser inappropriately or attempted to rub their back several times since November 2021.

Police filed felony aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor, and related misdemeanor charges against Wert. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Christian D. Frey who set bail at $95,000 monetary. Wert remains in Lycoming County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing at the Muncy magisterial office on April 29.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.