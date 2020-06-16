Anthony Township, Pa. – A man was charged for allegedly threatening a victim and then discharging a firearm at a home in Anthony Township, Montour County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said Robin Hearn, 56, of Turbotville, went to a home at the 300 block of Shelters Road shortly after 2 p.m. May 29 and discharged a firearm toward where two male victims were standing. Hearn began yelling that “he was going to put a hole in the victim and his house,” police said.

After discharging the firearm, Hearn fled the scene. Misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person were filed at the office of District Magistrate Marvin Shrawder.