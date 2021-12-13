Charged_generic_NCPA_2021

Sunbury, Pa. – A man who threatened a victim in Northumberland County with metal wrenches has been charged.

Robert Evely, 60, of Grantville, Pa., allegedly approached a male victim on Nov. 27 with metal wrenches in his hand, “relating that someone was going to get hurt,” according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington. The incident happened at a location on Mile Post and Spruce Hollow roads in Upper Augusta Township.

Evely then went to the victim’s gate on the property and damaged a padlock.

Charges of simple assault and summaries of criminal mischief were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Toomey.

