Lewisburg, Pa. — A man who told a woman he would “shoot the place up” has been charged with making terroristic threats.

Police say Troy S. Bates, 19, of Lewisburg, contacted the woman after she reportedly tried to help a family member with relationship issues that involved him.

Bates became upset and texted the woman, stating she should stay out of his business. A short time later, Bates called the woman and told her he was going to New Jersey to get a firearm. Bates told the woman to get her and her children out of her home because he was going to “shoot the place up,” according to Patrolman Bradley C. Miller of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

Police were able to secure a safe placement for the night for the woman and her family, away from her home.

The charge was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. A preliminary hearing is set for June 9.

