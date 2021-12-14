Middleburg, Pa. – A man in Snyder County was arrested after he allegedly threatened to burn down a residence.

Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove were dispatched on Nov. 26 to a residence on Walnut Street in Center Township for a report of a man threatening to burn down a family residence. Austin Reigel, 27, of Middleburg, was taken into custody a short time later.

Reigel drove by the residence after making the alleged threats and encountered state police, who attempted to stop him. Reigel then fled in his vehicle and led police on a short pursuit. Police took Reigel into custody after he ended up back at the residence.

Reigel was charged with a third-degree felony of fleeing and eluding police, and misdemeanors of terroristic threats, resisting arrest, DUI, and related charges. Reigel was arraigned by District Judge John Reed and posted $25,000 bail.

