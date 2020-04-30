Allenwood, Pa. – A Williamsport man was charged for threatening an off duty state police trooper who attempted to render aid as his vehicle was found stopped along U.S. Route 15 and 44 in Gregg Township, Union County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said the trooper saw a vehicle stopped and appearing disabled at the intersection of Routes 15 and 44 at 5 p.m. April 15. The trooper pulled over to attempt to render aid and get the vehicle out of the roadway, according to the police report.

The driver of the vehicle, Dominique Thomas, 30, reportedly threatened the trooper and then got back into his vehicle and fled. Troopers from the Milton barracks responded and pulled Thomas over a short time later.

Thomas was placed under arrest and charged with a misdemeanor of driving under the influence a controlled substance first offense, obstructing administration of the law, terroristic threats, simple assault, and related charges. He was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is set for May 26 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch in Mifflinburg.

