Middleburg, Pa. – A man in Snyder County was charged with summary harassment for allegedly threatening EMS personnel.

DH&L emergency medical services responded to a medical call at 8:44 p.m. Dec. 24 at a residence on Route 104 in Washington Township. Once they arrived, Walter Long, 47, became irate and threatened EMS personnel, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove.

Long refused all medical services at the scene. Harassment summaries were filed at the office of District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg.