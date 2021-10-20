Loyalsock Township, Pa. – On Oct. 14 at 1:15 p.m., state police responded to Rivals on River Avenue for an incident involving two employees and a knife.

Robert E. Pellacore Jr., 32, of Williamsport, allegedly pulled a pocketknife and threatened to cut the victim’s throat, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. Pellacore then said he would be back and fled the scene.

Police took Pellacore into custody and charged him with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and a summary of harassment. He was arraigned in front of District Judge William Solomon and remanded to Lycoming County Jail. Bail was set at $15,000 monetary.

Pellacore’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 13 at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

