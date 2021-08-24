Muncy, Pa. – A Muncy Creek Township man was charged for allegedly threatening a boy with a pellet gun for walking on his property.

Roger L. Shedden, 38, now faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault and terroristic threats.

Shedden confronted a juvenile boy the evening of Aug. 9, who he said was taking a shortcut on his property on Angletown Road, according to the affidavit. The two began to yell obscenities to each other.

As the boy retreated to a neighboring property, Shedden allegedly went into his residence and came back out with a rifle in hand as he continued to yell obscenities.

Shedden took the rifle back into the residence when he was told that police were on their way, according to the affidavit written by trooper Jacob Hook of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Shedden told police that he had gone into the residence to get the pellet rifle out to “take it to the backyard to blow off steam,” Hook wrote in the affidavit. Shedden also admitted to knowing at the time that the pellet rifle was fully loaded.

Shedden was arraigned by District Judge Christian D. Frey and bail was set at $15,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 17 at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp in Muncy.

