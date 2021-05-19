Danville, Pa. – Charges are being filed against a man who allegedly threatened and chased EMS staff earlier this month in Montour County, police report.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were called to a residence on Blue Springs Terrace in Derry Township, shortly before 3:30 a.m. May 4 for a report of a suspicious person. When troopers arrived, they found Rodney Beachel, 40, of Northumberland, outside and acting erratic, according to a state police press release.

Beachel asked for an ambulance. When the ambulance arrived, Beachel left with the ambulance and threatened to harm EMS staff before chasing an EMS staff member around the ambulance, state police said.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder in Danville.