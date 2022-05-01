Middleburg, Pa. – A Snyder County man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a young girl to the point she lost consciousness.

State police at Selinsgrove say troopers were dispatched to a home on Bailey Hill Road in Beaver Township the evening of April 26 for an assault. Sindal Stover, 20, of Middleburg, had repeatedly punched and strangled the female, resulting in serious bodily injury and causing her to lose consciousness, police said.

Felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor strangulation, simple assault, and related charges were filed at the office of District Judge Richard P. Cashman, who set bail at $75,000 monetary. Stover remains in Snyder County Prison.

