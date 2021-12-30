Danville, Pa. – What allegedly started out as a drunken argument between a couple ended with a man accused of attempting to strangle a woman in Montour County.

Robert R. Rain, 42, of Danville, now faces a second-degree felony strangulation charge, a misdemeanor of simple assault, and summary harassment for the altercation on Dec. 17 at a residence in Mahoning Township.

Police were dispatched to the residence at 1:22 a.m. for a report of a physical domestic altercation. When police arrived, Rain was sitting outside on the front porch. Rain admitted to police that he had been drinking, according to the affidavit written by Officer Christopher Bigger of Danville Borough Police Department. Rain denied that the argument turned physical.

When police spoke with the female victim, she told them Rain had attempted to strangle her twice with both hands and then punched her in the face with a closed fist. Police observed a red mark on her face, as well as a bruise mark on her left wrist, Bigger wrote.

Rain was taken into custody and arraigned by District Judge Craig W. Long. He posted $15,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 5, 2022, at the office of District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder in Danville.

Docket Sheet