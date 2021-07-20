West Milton, Pa. – A man allegedly attempted to strangle a woman Friday afternoon during a dispute at a Union County residence.

Kurtis Sampsell, 26, of Milton, now faces a felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment charges, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Police were called to a residence at the 700 block of High Street in White Deer Township for a report of a domestic dispute. The female victim told troopers that she initially got into a verbal altercation with Sampsell which turned physical when he slapped her in the face several times, according to the police report.

Sampsell then allegedly punched the woman in the chest then pushed her to the floor where he grabbed her around the neck restricting her breathing while banging her head on the floor.

Sampsell was arraigned in front of on-call District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Bail was set at $4,000 cash and Sampsell was ordered not to have contact with the victim. He was remanded to Union County Prison.

