Mifflinburg, Pa. – A victim is out $850 after a Union County man allegedly told her he would fix her vehicle, but instead stole parts.

David Walls, 47, of Mifflinburg, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of parts from the victim’s vehicle and keeping the $850 she paid for repairs, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

The vehicle was taken to Walls’ residence after they had allegedly agreed on a price to fix the vehicl. Several months went by, but the victim said Walls did not fix her vehicle.

When she went to pick up the vehicle, she realized multiple parts were missing, including the transmission, battery, catalytic converter, and starter, according to state police. She filed a report with police on Aug. 28.

Charges against Walls are being filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.