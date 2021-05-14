Lewisburg, Pa. – A 27-year-old man from Catawissa was charged for allegedly stealing 21 packs of Pokemon cards from a Sheetz store, police report.

Michael A. Long was charged with a third-degree felony retail theft. It was graded as a felony since this is Long’s third theft offense, according to the arrest affidavit.

A manager at the Lewisburg Sheetz in Kelly Township contacted police in April to report that Long had entered the store on March 25 and took the card packs. Long concealed the cards on his body and left the store without paying for them, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Matthew Hill of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. The cards are valued at $5.99 per pack, making the total loss to the store $125.79.

Police pulled video surveillance and observed Long leaving the store parking lot in a red Jeep. They traced the registration back to Long. Police contacted Long, who did not wish to make a comment but did “ask if he could pay Sheetz back for the stolen Pokemon cards,” Hill wrote.

Other charges filed against Long include a misdemeanor of receiving stolen property and summary offenses for driving with a suspended license. A preliminary hearing is set for June 3 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

