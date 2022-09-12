Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks.

Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her that Heimbach spanked them after they refused to eat pizza for dinner.

Two other children who were present at Heimbach's residence told police that he spanked the child with an open hand. One of those witnesses told police that Heimbach spanked the child approximately 30 times before sending him to his room, Shaffer wrote in the affidavit.

A physician later examined the child and confirmed that the child's injuries met the criteria for abuse.

When police interviewed Heimbach, they showed him photos of the back side of the child. Heimbach reportedly admitted to spanking the child three to four times and later changed it to eight to nine times, Shaffer wrote.

Heimbach was charged with misdemeanors of simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, and summary harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at the office of District Judge John H. Reed on Oct. 3.

Docket Sheet

