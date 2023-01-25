Sunbury, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with aggravated assault for pushing a woman out of a moving car.

Sunbury Police received a report around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 from a woman who said her boyfriend had pushed her out a moving car at the corner of Front and Race streets. The woman told police her young son was in the back seat of the car at the time.

Officer Trey Kurtz of Sunbury Police found Daimeer Abdul Alexan Clark, 23, standing on the corner visibly upset, according to the affidavit. Clark told police the two began arguing and the accuser hit him. Clark then pulled over and told the accuser to get out of the car, but she refused. He began to push her until she got out of the car, Clark told police.

Clark said he drove around the block and then came back to pick her up, but she refused to get back in.

The accuser told Sgt. Travis Bremigen that Clark had shoved her out of the car while the car was still moving. The accuser fell onto the road and hit her back, Kurtz wrote in the affidavit. The accuser had slight red marks on her neck where Clark reportedly began to push her, Kurtz noted.

Clark was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanors of simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children. District Judge Michael Toomey set bail at $5,000 which Clark posted. A preliminary hearing at Toomey's office is set for Feb. 6.

