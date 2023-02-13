Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy man is accused of shoving a young girl to the ground during a domestic dispute.

Muncy Borough Police say Shawn Michael Bauman, 38, got into a dispute with his daughter on Dec. 27. During that dispute, the girl ran outside with her cell phone. The girl told police that Bauman chased her down and tackled her on the asphalt.

Bauman then grabbed her cell phone as she was calling 911, according to Officer Jared A. Mahosky. When police arrived, they found the girl outside holding her back. The girl had shorts on and Mahosky noticed she had skinned knees.

A witness told police she heard a commotion outside and saw the girl lying on the asphalt on her hands and knees.

A misdemeanor of simple assault and summary harassment was filed. Bauman's preliminary hearing is set for March 17 at the Muncy magisterial office.

Bauman also was previously charged with simple assault for a domestic dispute on Dec. 18.

