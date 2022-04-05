Northumberland, Pa. – A Northumberland man was arrested for allegedly selling two bundles of heroin and an eighth of methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

The controlled buy was set up by narcotics task force agents in Snyder County, who gave them $300 to arrange the purchase on Feb. 9, according to the arrest affidavit.

The informant contacted Cory L. Crabb, 34, on his cell phone and set up the purchase at Bob’s Washington Tavern on King Street in Northumberland, the affidavit said.

The informant was then driven to the tavern by a task force detective, who looked on as the informant walked to the sidewalk and met Crabb for the exchange. Crabb handed the informant a knotted plastic bag which contained a smaller knotted plastic baggie with methamphetamine as well as another baggie with two bundles of heroin, according to the affidavit.

Crabb was charged with felonies of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanors of possession. He was arraigned on March 25 by District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, who set bail at $75,000 monetary. Crabb remains incarcerated at Snyder County Jail.

