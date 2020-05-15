Williamsport – A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling heroin to undercover officers on at least two occasions in April and May.

Nathan A. Bennett, of Williamsport, met an undercover officer at a gas station at the corner of High Street and Sixth Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. April 23, according to the arrest affidavit written by a Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit detective. He allegedly got into the rear passenger seat of the undercover officer’s vehicle and sold him .99 grams of heroin in exchange for $140.

On May 4, Bennett spoke with an undercover officer and agreed to meet at the Harvest Moon gas station at the corner of W. Third and Arch streets in Newberry. Bennett arrived shortly after 3 p.m. and got into the rear passenger seat of the undercover officer’s vehicle where handed him a baggie containing 1.32 grams of heroin, according to the affidavit.

Bennett had also agreed to sell the officer methamphetamine, but said “he had forgotten the methamphetamine” and directed the officer to drive him to the intersection of Boyd and Depot streets, according to the affidavit. Police observed Bennett go into a home at the 2000 block of Boyd Street, but he did not return with methamphetamine. He told the undercover officer “that he believed that police were in the area,” according to the affidavit.

Bennett was charged with two felony counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. He was arraigned in front of District Magistrate Christian D. Frey who set bail at $75,000.