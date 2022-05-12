Muncy, Pa. – A Lycoming County man was charged for allegedly raping a woman with intellectual disabilities.

The woman had been riding the bus on May 10 and the accused, Todd Babb, 49, of Williamsport, also was on the bus, according to police.

State police at Montoursville say the woman got off the bus with Babb in Muncy and went to a residence on Route 405 where he allegedly raped her.

Police made contact with the woman later that day, who seemed “obviously distressed” discussing the incident, according to the affidavit. Court records indicate the woman has a third-grade education.

Babb was charged with a felony of rape of a mentally disabled person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person with a mental disability, and a misdemeanor of indecent assault. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Denise L. Dieter and remains in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail.

Babb’s preliminary hearing is set for May 20 in front of District Judge William C. Solomon at the Muncy magisterial office.

Docket Sheet

