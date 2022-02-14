Williamsport, Pa. – A man who wanted to buy cigarettes allegedly threatened his girlfriend because he felt she “did not pick up her check quick enough,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Mikahil G. Jones, 30, of Williamsport, now faces charges for the terroristic threats incident from Feb. 3.

The victim, who lives with Jones, told police that he became upset and threw a cologne bottle at her, according to the affidavit written by Officer Ericka Heath of Williamsport Bureau of Police. The victim was walking to a business on Maynard Street to pick up the check and Jones allegedly followed her.

The two began arguing once the victim reached her destination. Jones allegedly pulled a knife and said, “I’m going to kill you and your girls,” and “I’m not playing.” Jones then stepped toward the victim with a knife, according to the affidavit.

Misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and simple assault were filed at the office of District Judge Christian D. Frey. At a preliminary hearing last week, Jones’s case was waived for court.

Docket Sheet