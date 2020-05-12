Old Lycoming Township, Pa. – Child endangerment charges were filed against a man who allegedly overdosed while taking care of two young children.

Old Lycoming Township Police were dispatched to a home at the 2000 block of Zuni Lane on April 23 for a report of an unresponsive man. When police arrived, they found Justin N. Fisher, 27, lying unresponsive on the floor and he was “pale and had a purple/blue tint to his lips,” Officer Shyanne McKivison wrote in the affidavit. Two young children, ages two and six, were in the kitchen with him.

Fisher had been left to watch his girlfriend’s children while she was out at the store. When she arrived home a short time later, she found Fisher unresponsive on the kitchen floor, police said. The girlfriend reportedly told police that she saw three big kitchen knives on the table beside where Fisher was lying. The knives were not on the table prior to her leaving, according to the affidavit. Fisher also had a black and silver pipe and partially opened bag of narcotics near him.

He was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and was arraigned in front of District Magistrate William C. Solomon. A preliminary hearing is set for June 24.