Shamokin, Pa. – A Dalmatia man was taken into custody for allegedly posting an online video in which he threatened to kill people.

Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington received a report of the video on Dec. 16. The online video reportedly showed Jace Hackenberg, 18, with firearms, stating that he wanted to kill people, according to a police report.

Hackenberg was taken into custody by police and terroristic threats charges were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Toomey in Sunbury.