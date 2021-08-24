Muncy, Pa. – A Wyoming County man was charged for allegedly neglecting to include information on previous charges when he attempted to transfer his firearms in Hughesville.

John C. Karschner, 35, of Meshoppen, now faces a second-degree felony charge of providing false information regarding firearm ownership and a misdemeanor of statement under penalty.

Karschner attempted to transfer two firearms on July 28, 2020, at Dixie’s Gun Shop on Railroad Street, according to the arrest affidavit. When filling out a required form, Karschner allegedly answered “no” to a question regarding if he had been convicted in the past of a felony.

Karschner also marked “no” in response to the question, “Have you ever been convicted in any court of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence,” according to the affidavit.

Upon running a background check, Karschner’s application was denied. Police were called to investigate in July 2021 and found that Karschner was charged with simple assault on May 27, 2012, and pled guilty, according to the affidavit written by Hughesville Police Chief Rod Smith.

A preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp is scheduled for Aug. 27.

