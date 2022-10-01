Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy man was charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a child during a game of "horse."

State police at Montoursville say the incident occurred during a holiday gathering around Easter 2014. Police recently found out about the incident when a Children and Youth Services worker contacted them.

Douglas R. Holmes, 55, was with the child that day when he started playing a game of "horse" with them. Trooper Jamesan Keeler says the child, who was 7 at the time, told the caseworker that Holmes bribed them with a chocolate bunny to get them to lie down on their stomach. Holmes then allegedly started humping on their butt and grinding on them.

Police later interviewed Holmes, who told them he "made a mistake" and admitted he positioned himself behind the child while playing horse with his groin pressed against their buttock.

Holmes was charged with felony and misdemeanor charges of indecent assault against a person less than 13 years of age. District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $10,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14.

