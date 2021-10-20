Allenwood, Pa. – An Allenwood man was charged for allegedly impersonating a state game warden and pulling vehicles over in Union County.

Nicholas Hesman, 41, was making traffic stops the evening of Oct. 7 and portrayed himself to be a state game warden, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. State police received a report that Hesman had pulled a vehicle over in the area of Russell Road and Dogwood Acres in Gregg Township.

Hesman did not have the authority to conduct the traffic stops, according to state police.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission also investigated the case. Charges were filed through the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.