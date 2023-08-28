Shamokin, Pa. — A Northumberland County man was charged last week after law enforcement uncovered photos of nude underage girls on his Snapchat account.

Michael J. Scopelliti Jr., 32, of Sunbury, now faces felony charges of child pornography and a misdemeanor of corruption of minors. An investigation had been underway when police requested a search warrant for his Snapchat account "coalregion18." Troopers found that Scopelliti had multiple nude photographs of a minor girl going back to October 2022 in Shamokin Township. The evidence showed that Scopelliti knew the age of the girl, according to Trooper Kyle Drick. Troopers also found out that Scopelliti had engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl.

Scopelliti had been communicating with multiple minor girls as recently as spring and summer 2023. He was in a relationship with at least one of those girls, Drick says. Scopelliti lied about his age, telling the minors he was only 20- to 22-years-old. Messages found on his phone showed that the girls told him their age.

Drick noted that Scopelliti used coercive language with the minors, calling them "hunny," "baby," and telling them they're beautiful.

Around the same time, allegations came out that Scopelliti sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman in 2022. Troopers had found out about the alleged assault while investigating a separate incident in which Scopelliti allegedly had illegal contact with a 16-year-old. Through investigation, troopers found that Scopelliti had held the accuser's hands down and forced his hands down her pants. Troopers had talked with Scopelliti several times during the investigation and he denied the allegations. In a later interview, Scopelliti admitted he lied and then claimed the act was consensual, according to Drick.

For this case, Scopelliti was charged with felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault forcible compulsion, misdemeanors of indecent assault, and summary harassment.

Charges for the two separate cases were filed on Aug. 24 at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Court records show two other cases were filed that day against Scopelliti, one for corruption of minors from Jan. 17 and one for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children from May 13. Scopelliti awaits an arraignment date for all four cases.

