White Deer, Pa. – A North Carolina man was allegedly traveling on Interstate 80 in Union County with 11 large plastic garbage bags full of marijuana when he was pulled over by state police the morning of Dec. 7.

Trooper Jeremy Hoy of Pennsylvania State Police's drug enforcement division pulled over Feipeng Chen, 36, of Wilmington, N.C., at mile marker 207.6 on I-80 eastbound in White Deer Township. According to the affidavit written by Hoy, he noticed “numerous indicators of criminal activity to include the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.”

When Hoy asked for consent to search Chen's black Toyota Sienna, Chen said no. A K-9 unit was brought in and smelled around the exterior of the vehicle. The K-9 dog seemed to confirm that there was a controlled substance in the vehicle. At that point Chen told Hoy that there was marijuana inside and provided consent, according to the affidavit.

A search of the vehicle turned up 221 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana inside 11 large black plastic garbage bags, Hoy wrote.

Chen was charged a felony of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch who set bail at $50,000 monetary, which Chen posted.

Chen’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 25 at Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch’s office.

