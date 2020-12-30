Covington, Pa. – A preliminary hearing is set for a man who allegedly forced an elderly woman in Tioga County to leave with him against her will.

Manuel Colon, 33, of Corning, N.Y., faces a felony strangulation charge, and misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment and simple assault.

Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield received a call the morning of Nov. 29 regarding a report of a missing/endangered person at 1688 South Main Street in Covington Township. When troopers arrived, they found a note from the victim asking the recipient to call 911 for help, state police said in a news release.

The victim had left the scene with an unknown male at the time. The victim and the male were located later, and the male was identified as Colon, according to court documents.

Through interviews, police determined a physical altercation had taken place at the victim’s home earlier that day. She was forced to leave with Colon against her will, according to the news release.

Colon was arraigned on Dec. 22 at the office of District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield. Bail was set at $50,000 monetary. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 6 at Cumming’s office.

Docket Sheet