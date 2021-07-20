New Columbia, Pa. – A man was sitting in his vehicle early Sunday morning in New Columbia when another man fired at him with a shotgun, police said.

No one was hurt, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Zakary J. Walls, 27, of New Columbia, remains in Union County Jail in lieu of monetary $100,000 bail after he was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Troopers received a call shortly after midnight on Sunday regarding a report of a shotgun that was fired at a residence at the 1200 block of Bostion Road in White Deer Township.

The male victim told troopers that he was sitting in his vehicle when Walls came up to the driver’s side door and allegedly pointed a shotgun at his face. The victim reportedly recognized Walls when he approached.

Walls then verbally threatened the victim and walked a short distance away prior to turning around and firing one round from the shotgun in the direction of the victim, according to the police report.

The bullet missed the victim and instead hit the roof of his vehicle. The victim then fled on foot called 911. Walls also fled the scene, according to state police.

Walls was located a short time later and was taken into custody by PSP Milton. The Milton Borough Police Department also assisted.

Walls now faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, misdemeanor charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch in Mifflinburg.

Docket Sheet