Muncy, Pa. – A Franklin Township man was charged with a felony for not updating his employment information as part of Megan’s Law requirements.

A Lycoming County probation officer notified state police in February that Myron R. Thompson, 25, had not updated required employment information, according to the arrest affidavit.

Thompson came to the state police barracks in Montoursville on Feb. 8 to update his employment status. Thompson removed his employment status, stating he left Dandy Minimart in Unityville in December 2020. Police verified the information with a manager there.

Thompson was previously convicted of indecent assault of an unconscious person assault stemming from a Jan. 10, 2017 incident. Thompson has been required to register his information with Megan's Law since Sept. 2019.

