Middleburg, Pa. – A Middleburg man was charged after police discovered he fabricated a burglary incident at his residence in Snyder County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove were called to the home of Jeremy Mull, 42, shortly after 2 a.m. Jan. 21 for a report of a burglary. It was reported that Mull, who resides in Center Township, discharged a rifle at the alleged suspect after she reportedly invaded his home, according to a release.

Police investigated the incident and conducted several interviews. Police also obtained written statements from the involved parties. Based on the statements, physical evidence, and other on scene investigative actions it was discovered the burglary was unfounded, police reported. Police said Mull fabricated the entire incident, according to the release.

Multiple misdemeanor charges were filed at the office of District Judge Lori Hackenberg.