Port Trevorton, Pa. – A man was charged after he allegedly exposed his genitals to state troopers and defecated in a patrol car.

On March 4, Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove were called to the 7100 block of Route 11/15 for a report of a disabled motorist in the left lane. When they arrived, they made contact with the motorist, David Hraber, 52, of Henrietta, N.Y., who showed signs of impairment, according to a release. Hraber then pulled his pants and underwear down and exposed his genitals and buttocks.

As troopers attempted to arrest Hraber, he resisted. Hraber also defecated in the patrol car, police say.

Hraber was charged with misdemeanor DUI, resisting arrest, indecent exposure, and institutional vandalism. Hraber remains in Snyder County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Richard P. Cashman is set for March 23.

Docket Sheet



