Sunbury, Pa. – A woman had to text a friend for help after a man allegedly attempted to strangle her at a residence in Sunbury.

The man, Nathaniel R. Burgos, 32, now faces a second-degree felony strangulation charge, as well as related misdemeanor and summary assault charges.

The female victim had secretly texted a friend asking for help early the morning of July 21, saying her boyfriend was “beating her up and the kids are there,” according to the arrest affidavit. The friend then called Northumberland County Communications to report the alleged assault. The friend, who wished to remain anonymous, told responders that she was aware Burgos had a firearm but wasn’t sure if he had it on his person, the affidavit continued.

Sunbury Police officer Trey Kurtz was dispatched shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the residence at the 1000 block of Reagan Street. Selinsgrove and Northumberland Borough police arrived as backup.

The victim told him police she and Burgos had started arguing the previous morning. Burgos had left and come back to the residence at 1 a.m. July 21in an intoxicated state. They began to argue again, and Burgos struck the victim in the mouth knocking her to the ground, according to the affidavit written by Kurtz.

Burgos then allegedly started choking the victim causing her to lose consciousness for 10 seconds. The victim attempted to summon help from the next door neighbors by banging on the wall but no one came to her aide, Kurtz wrote.

Burgos threw her cell phone at her hitting her in the back and left the residence in his vehicle.

The victim told Kurtz that Burgos had become physical with her in the past, but this incident scared her enough to reach out for help, Kurtz wrote.

Burgos was arraigned later that morning by District Judge Michael Toomey. Bail was set at $75,000 monetary which he posted. A preliminary hearing at Toomey’s office is scheduled for Sept. 21.

