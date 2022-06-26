Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man who allegedly threw a rock at a vehicle's windshield in a fit of anger is now facing charges.

Selinsgrove Police say on June 6, Ethan Ensling, 18, threw a rock at the windshield of a vehicle parked at the 100 block of Independence Street. When police arrived, they observed a hole in the windshield, according to the affidavit.

Ensling admitted to police he threw the rock at the vehicle out of anger. He reportedly told police that he was angry at the time and only later realized the severity of the incident.

Ensling was charged with a misdemeanor of propulsion of missiles onto roadways and related summaries.

