Canton, Pa. – A victim’s ex-husband was arrested for allegedly breaking into her residence and stealing a safe containing thousands of dollars.

Daniel Baillie, 54, of Canton, now faces felony burglary charges for the incident that occurred on Nov. 25 in Bradford County.

The victim had told Baillie that morning that she was leaving the residence in Canton Township for several hours to have Thanksgiving dinner with family, according to the arrest affidavit.

When she returned home that evening, she discovered a living room window was broken out. A safe that she kept in her bedroom was missing. The safe contained $50,000 as well as the urns with ashes of deceased relatives and a cross necklace, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Christopher Decatur of Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda.

Security camera footage at a nearby business showed Baillie arriving at the residence in his vehicle. The footage, which police reviewed on Dec. 1, then showed Baillie placing the safe into his vehicle and driving away from the scene, Decatur wrote.

Baillie also was charged with felonies of criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and a misdemeanor of criminal mischief through the office of District Judge Jonathan Wilcox. He awaits a preliminary hearing.

Docket Sheet