Westfield, Pa. – A New York state man was charged for beating a woman with a lawn chair in Tioga County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

David Halstead, 52, of Corning, hit the woman over the back multiple times with the lawn chair the evening of June 6 at a residence on Route 49 in Westfield Township, police said. The victim was left with bruises on her back, legs, and buttocks.

Halstead fled the scene shortly before police arrived at the residence. He was charged with a misdemeanor of simple assault, criminal mischief – damage property, and a summary of harassment. His preliminary hearing in front of District James R. Edgcomb is set for July 16.