Trevorton, Pa. – A man was charged for allegedly walking up and down W. Shamokin St., in Zerbe Township at night and peering into parked vehicles with a flashlight.

Pennsylvania State Police in Stonington allege Daniel Sanchez, 22, of Trevorton, was walking up and down the street shortly before 2 a.m. July 21, and shining a flashlight into vehicles to check to see if doors were locked.

Sanchez was able to access one of the vehicles and sat inside as he rummaged through the glove box.

The victim’s father saw Sanchez in the vehicle and confronted him. Sanchez then fled the scene.

Police later obtained video footage that showed Sanchez attempting to gain access to multiple vehicles in the area, according to the police report.

Misdemeanor charges of loitering and prowling at night, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and related charges were filed at the office of District Judge John Gembic in Northumberland County.

