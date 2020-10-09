Montgomery, Pa. – Brett Hawkins, 37, of Montgomery, received charges of stalking and harassment after he attempted to break into a home in Clinton Township, Lycoming County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Hawkins allegedly went to a home at the 200 block of Montgomery Street at 4 a.m. September 4 and attempted to force entry through the front door. He damaged the door while attempting to obtain entry, according to state police.

Hawkins had fled the scene by the time troopers arrived. A warrant was obtained for his arrest. Troopers found Hawkins later that evening traveling on U.S. Route 15 Highway and State Route 54 in Clinton Township. He was taken into custody.

While conducting a search, troopers found a controlled substance in Hawkins’ possession, according to a public information release from PSP Montoursville.

Hawkins was arraigned by District Judge William C. Solomon. He was charged with misdemeanors of stalking, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling at night, summary harassment, and related charges. Hawkins also received a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Bail was set at $50,000. Hawkins’ case was waived for court at his preliminary hearing at District Judge Jon E. Kemp’s office.

Docket Sheet 1

Docket Sheet 2