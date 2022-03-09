Williamsport, Pa. -- Sharif Mumin Cliett, 33, was charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children after police were dispatched Sunday to a residence for a domestic disturbance involving an assault with a hammer, according to Crimewatch.

Williamsport Bureau of Police were called at 10:50 p.m. March 6 to 1422 Memorial Avenue for the reported assault. Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed an adult female victim with several injuries to her head and arms consistent with being struck with a blunt object.

Through field interviews, officers learned that Cliett arrived at the residence and engaged the victim in a verbal argument, during which time Cliett grabbed a hammer and allegedly struck the victim in the head multiple times.

Several of the victim's family members attempted to intervene, causing Cliett to flee the area in a vehicle he was not authorized to drive, according to the report. Officers were able to locate Cliett a short time later in the 2700 block of W. Fourth Street where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Cliett was arraigned before District Judge Christian D. Frey on felony charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanors of simple assault, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, and related charges.

Frey denied Cliett bail on the grounds that he is a danger to the community. Cliett was remanded to Lycoming County Prison.

