Montgomery, Pa. — A man is accused of injuring his two stepsons during a physical altercation at a Clinton Township home.

Gary Eugene Solomon, 54, is facing misdemeanor charges of simple assault and summary harassment. Trooper Ernest Capobianco of state police at Montoursville says on Feb. 13 Solomon shoved, punched, and wrestled with the two young men at the home at the 200 block of Stryker Avenue.

Both boys sustained right knee sprains and were taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Muncy for treatment, according to the affidavit.

Solomon allegedly fled the scene in his pickup truck prior to troopers arriving.

District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $10,000 unsecured. During a preliminary hearing on Feb. 24, the charges were waived for court. Solomon will have a formal arraignment on March 13 in front of Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Nancy L. Butts.

