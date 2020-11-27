Lewisburg, Pa. – A man was charged with felony aggravated assault after he allegedly assaulted a Buffalo Valley Regional Police officer in Lewisburg, Union County.

Officer Bradley Miller was investigating a disorderly gathering shortly after 12:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at the 100 block of S. 6th Street when the assault happened. Miller attempted to stop and question Jonathan “Jay” Anderson, 19, of Mendham, N.J., who was exiting out of the rear of the residence. Anderson reportedly gave Miller a false name and date of birth, according to the arrest affidavit.

Anderson attempted to flee, but Miller grabbed him. At that point, a struggle ensued as Anderson fought with Miller and took him to the ground. Anderson repeatedly struck Miller in the face with closed fist then fled the scene.

Witnesses who were interviewed later confirmed that they saw Anderson wrestling with Miller and striking him in the head.

Anderson was interviewed by the Bucknell University Public Safety Office and told them, “I did run earlier,” according to the affidavit. Anderson told police, he “was afraid because he was intoxicated while being underage.”

Anderson also was charged with misdemeanors of simple assault, resisting arrest, and summaries of harassment and purchase of alcoholic beverages by a minor. At a preliminary hearing last week at District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe’s office, Anderson waived his case for court. Formal arraignment at Union County Court of Common Pleas is set for Jan. 25, 2021.

