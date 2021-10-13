Winfield, Pa. – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a man who asked his ex-girlfriend to come to his residence and then allegedly assaulted her.

Cord M. Knouse, 31, of Selinsgrove, will have his preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 for misdemeanor charges of strangulation, simple assault, indecent assault, and a summary of harassment.

On Sept. 23, Knouse contacted an ex-girlfriend via Facebook and asked her to come to his residence in Union Township, Union County, to give him and his son a ride to the hospital for medical treatment for his son, according to the arrest affidavit.

When the woman arrived at the residence with her friend, Knouse told her he no longer needed to take his son to the hospital. Instead, he wanted the woman and her friend to sit and visit with him.

The woman and her friend stayed, but Knouse soon called her a name for no reason, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Matthew Lada of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. The woman told police that Knouse’s dogs also were acting aggressive toward her and her friend and she decided to leave.

As the woman and her friend attempted to leave, Knouse picked up his rifle and then put it away. Knouse then began to assault the woman by grabbing her breasts hard and then grabbing her throat from behind, making it difficult for her to breathe, Lada wrote. Knouse also allegedly grabbed the woman’s ponytail and yanked it hard causing pain her neck area.

Lada noted the woman had red marks on her neck when she came to the PSP barracks to report the assault.

District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe arraigned Knouse later that evening and set bail at $10,000 unsecured.