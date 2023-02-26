West Milton, Pa. — Felony charges were filed last week against a man who police say raped a young girl during sleepovers.

Jeffrey Allen Kemmerer, 32, of West Milton, is locked up in Union County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Trooper Tyler Watson of state police at Milton says the alleged incidents began in June 2021. An investigation began after a ChildLine report was filed on Nov. 10, 2022.

Children and Youth caseworker Carolos Ravy interviewed the girl's parents, who told him that the girl had attended sleepovers with other children at Kemmerer's home on at least three occasions. The girl, who was between the ages of 7 and 8 when the alleged assaults began, told her parents that Kemmerer had touched in in her genital area on multiple occasions when she was sleeping, Watson wrote in the affidavit.

On Dec. 6, the girl was interviewed by Sherry Moroz at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury. The girl described several occasions when Kemmerer woke her up when he pulled her underwear down. She told Moroz that Kemmerer had penetrated her several times during the sleepovers.

Kemmerer was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in 2010 in Bethlehem. In 2015, he was charged after failing to report to the state police as part of the Megan's Law sex offender registry.

Kemmerer was taken into custody on the latest charges and arraigned on Feb. 23 by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe on three counts each of felony rape of a child, aggravated assault, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.

Docket Sheet

