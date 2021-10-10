Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said Damico Francis Thompson, 48, of Williamsport sold approximately 1.27 grams of crack during a transaction with a confidential informant.

Thompson was charged with a count each of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility.

According to a report from detective Sarah Edkin of the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office, the transaction was set up through the informant, who gave Thompson approximately $140 in exchange for the narcotics.

Thompson is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. Court records show an Oct. 11 preliminary hearing scheduled with Judge Gary Whiteman.

